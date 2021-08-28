Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $100)

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Amazon low $200

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $100 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before. Fitbit’s latest wearable delivers an always-on AMOLED display with your typical fitness tracking features, however, it also stands out in a few unique ways. Notably, you’ll find ECG tracking as well as stress and skin temperature readings and six day battery life. Plus, Google Assistant is built-in for smart home control and other voice-activated functions. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on where we put the Assistant functionality to the test. Head below for more.

Opt instead for the Fitbit Versa 2 to save some cash. It comes in at $50 below today’s deal and delivers a similar experience. You’ll trade Google Assistant for Amazon Alexa, while still enjoying many tracking features including step, heart rate, sleep, and more.

Another option would be to consider the Fitbit Luxe, which is currently seeing its first discount down to $130. That’s a $20 discount from its normal going rate and it offers a more premium design that’ll fit in with fancy dinners easier than the two options above. There are a variety of models on sale right now, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look to find out more.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

