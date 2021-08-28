Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each (Save 27%, Amazon low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains in Black & Brown or Black & Blue for $8.06 Prime shipped once the on-page $1 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon delivers 27% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. When Apple unveiled AirTags, I was sort of surprised that pricing was so competitive. The one area where many agree things fell flat was a design that often requires some sort of expensive keychain accessory or sticker. Thankfully today’s deal provides you with an affordable option that’s made of leather. It clocks in at a fraction of what you’d spend on just one of Apple’s official keychains. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

And if you routinely misplace your AirPods, perhaps you should consider putting today’s savings towards a handy case at $6 Prime shipped. It’s available in a variety of colors and wields a carabiner that allows you to clip your beloved earbuds onto a belt loop, backpack, and so much more.

The deals are far from over. In fact, just yesterday we spotted elago’s silicone AirTag keychains from $8 each. And if you like to fix your own electronics, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriver set is down to $11 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget to check out Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30 and to read up on UGREEN’s new 100W USB-C 4-port chargers.

MoKo Leather AirTag Keychain features:

  • Protective cover made of genuine leather is professionally designed for newly released AirTag; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use
  • Quality leather material, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant and durable in use; an easy to open/close spring ring clasp help to quick lock/unlock

