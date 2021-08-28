Samsung microSD + SD cards capture 4K with up to 512GB of storage at Amazon lows from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Samsung microSD and SD cards priced from $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the EVO Select 512GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 for $59.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This model features 100MB/s speeds which means it can capture 4K video and is great for using in smartphones and cameras alike. Whether you’re trying to expand your Samsung’s storage or just capture video content on your GoPro, it’s a great choice. Plus, it comes with a microSD to SD adapter so you can easily plug it into your computer when it comes times to transfer data to your computer. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here. Head below for more.

While not part of the sale today, Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 is only $19 on Amazon. It delivers the same 100MB/s speeds while also packing a more affordable storage size. Sure, 128GB is a fraction of 512GB, but if you’re using this for a DSLR or GoPro, then you’ll likely be offloading footage faster than it fills up, making this a good choice overall.

Speaking of GoPro, the company’s latest HERO9 Black is on sale for $350 right now. Bringing with it 5K recording capabilities, HyperSmooth 3.0 technology, and the ability to be used as a webcam when at home, this is a fantastic buy if you’re looking for a great way to capture your life.

More on the Samsung microSD Card:

  • IDEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung microSD EVO select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10, S10e, S9, S9, Note9, S8, S8, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android devices and more
  • ULTRA FAST READ/WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 100MB/S Read and 90MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)

