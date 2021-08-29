Catch up on this summer’s hottest non-fiction Kindle eBooks starting at just $2 (Up to 91% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of nonfiction Kindle eBooks starting at just $2. Our top pick today is historian Clint Smith’s How the Word is Passed for $4.99. Hard copies start at around $18 right now, so you can save upwards of 72% for the best price we can find. Weaving together personal history with a detailed travelogue of some of our country’s most insidious landmarks, How the Word is Passed arrives with “an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and ourselves.” This New York Times #1 best-seller, which is also an Amazon #1 best-seller, has received praise from major publications across the country since its debut, and currently holds a 4.9/5 star rating from nearly 1,200 readers. Head below to peruse all of today’s Kindle eBook deals.

Other notable Kindle eBooks deals:

Don’t miss out on today’s Kindle Paperwhite Goldbox starting at an all-time low of $71. If you’ve been looking to catch up on some summer reading before the warm weather slips away, Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite is glare-free and fully waterproof. As the name suggests, it reads like real paper thanks to the 300ppi display, and you’ll get weeks of battery life off a single charge so you can start chipping away at that to-read list in no time.

More on How the Word is Passed:

Informed by scholarship and brought to life by the story of people living today, Smith’s debut work of nonfiction is a landmark of reflection and insight that offers a new understanding of the hopeful role that memory and history can play in making sense of our country and how it has come to be.

