Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 today only (Save 45%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Kindle Paperwhite Reader 8GB for $70.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, today’s massive 45% cut marks the largest we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Sporting a 300ppi glare-free display, the Kindle Paperwhite is meant to read like actual paper. This latest iteration from Amazon is also waterproof, so you can enjoy some beachside reads without fear, and features weeks-long battery life off a single charge. Plus, you can throw in three months of Kindle Unlimited for free right now – just be sure to check back in before your trial is up to avoid auto-renewal. Over 120,000 book lovers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Amazon is also discounting a number of bundles today including the essential accoutrments like a case and charger. Of course, there are quite a number of other options out there for anyone looking to go above and beyond with their style. Personally, I’m a fan of this charming leather case here. Ringing up at $21, it features not only a classic PU leather design, but a built-in card holder, hand strap, and a fold-out stand. Over 11,000 happy customers have given it a 4.8/5 star rating.

Not sure if the Kindle Paperwhite is right for you? Amazon has a number of popular eReaders on the market, so we created this handy buying guide to help you figure out which is the best fit for your needs.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!