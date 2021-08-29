Sleep easy with these popular memory foam pillows starting at $15 Prime shipped (Save 37%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Save 37% From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is discounting its selection of Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillows from $15. Our favorite of the bunch is this Plush Kool-Flow Adult Sized Pillow for $22.99 Prime shipped. This regularly goes for upwards of $35, so you can save a solid 37% today and mark a new all-time low. Crafted from shredded memory foam, this bamboo pillow is designed to provide the pinnacle of support and comfort when you need it most. After using a memory foam pillow for years now, I have no plans to go back to standard cotton. Plus, these pillows employ a unique Kool-Flow design to keep you from overheating at night. Over 10,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

More Snuggle-Pedic deals:

Love reading in bed? Then you won’t want to miss today’s Kindle eBook deals starting from $2. Just for today, we’re tracking some incredible savings up to 91% off these #1 best-selling titles on everything from history to philosophy, kids’ favorites, and much, much more. Don’t have something to read them on? No worries – we’re also tracking an amazing deal on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite at a new all-time low of $71.

Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow features:

Shredded Style Combination Pressure Relieving Memory Foam Pillow That NEVER GOES FLAT! Our Top Quality PRIME foam does not contain the Cheap Fiber-Fill and Low Density Foams that Lack Durability and Won’t Hold Their Shape, So You Can Maintain That Perfect Alignment As You Sleep. Our Kool-Flow Soft and Luxurious, Extra Breathable Micro-Vented Zipperless Covering Made In The U.S.A. with 43% Viscose of Bamboo, 56.4 percent Polyester, .6 Percent Lycra KEEPS YOU COOL ALL NIGHT LONG!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Yamaha’s TW-E3 true wireless earbuds plummet to n...
Catch up on this summer’s hottest non-fiction Kin...
Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 to...
This 656-yard golf rangefinder just plunged to $56 at A...
This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just ab...
SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021...
Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each ...
Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns t...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress falls to a new Amazon low at $169

$169 Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

45% off

Yamaha’s TW-E3 true wireless earbuds plummet to new all-time low of $63 (Up to 45% off)

$63 Learn More
Save 91%

Catch up on this summer’s hottest non-fiction Kindle eBooks starting at just $2 (Up to 91% off)

From $2 Learn More
New low

Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 today only (Save 45%)

$71 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

Learn More
38% off

This 656-yard golf rangefinder just plunged to $56 at Amazon (38% off, All-time low)

$56 Learn More