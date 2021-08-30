23andMe ancestry DNA test kits up to 35% off at Amazon, deals now starting from $79

We are now tracking a series of notable deals on the popular 23andMe ancestry DNA test kits at up to 35% off the going rates. Over on the official Woot Amazon store, you can score the standard 23andMe Ancestry + Traits test kit for $79 shipped. Regularly $100 or so, this is 20% off the going rate, and matching the lowest we have tracked all year at Amazon. Sourcing over 2,000 regions across the globe, this test kit will trace your lineage back as far as possible to tell you where you’re genetics come from and to help build out your family tree. It also optionally offers up details on living relatives and dives into the genetic traits that make you who you are, with no hidden fees attached. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find the more advanced 23andMe test kits on sale below.

As of right now, today’s 23andMe deals undercut the best AncestryDNA — the next most popular option out there. However, you could opt for the highly-rated FamilyTreeDNA test kit at $59 shipped. This is one is essentially the same idea, just from a lesser known, albeit trusted brand. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers.

More on the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit:

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity.

DNA RELATIVES: Opt-in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. Compare ancestries and traits and message to better understand your family connections.

