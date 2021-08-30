Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Alongside everything else in our Apple guide to start the week, Best Buy is now getting in on the savings by pairing a $100 Apple Gift Card with a FREE $10 credit. While you can get a digital code delivered right to your inbox, there’s also a physical card for those who want to go that route. In either case, this is marking a rare chance to score some discounted Apple credit and matches our previous mentions for the best value of the year. We hardly see Apple gift card discounts anymore, so taking advantage of this promotion is about as good as it gets for locking in an Apple Music subscription without paying full price or scoring some extra savings on apps and games and more. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide, as we’re starting the week off with a fresh collection of discounts on the latest gear. Ranging from the most recent iPadOS experiences to

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

