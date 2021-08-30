CORSAIR’s iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower falls to new low at $110.50 shipped (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower Starter Kit for $110.50 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to take your gaming setup to new heights, this is a fantastic option. It’ll expand your PC’s RGB illumination from the desk to wall and can integrate with games and media to synchronize your lighting to peripherals and more. There are 11 preset profiles you can choose from out of the box, but it’s fully customizable within the CORSAIR iCUE software. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Govee Smart RGBWW Table Lamp. Right now it’s on sale for $51 when you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it does tie in with iCUE software or games on your PC. But, it’s a great way to add some ambient bias lighting to your desk setup without breaking the bank, since it’s over 50% below today’s lead deal.

This is far from the only lighting and gaming deals we’re tracking right now. You’ll find Logitech’s G Pro peripherals are on sale from $58 today. Plus, Philips Hue is seeing a rare mix and match sale, with Govee discounts starting as low as $9.50.

More on the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart LIghting Tower:

Immersive Ambient Lighting: Extend your PC’s RGB lighting, illuminating your environment with diffused colors and intricate lighting effects to create an immersive backdrop of ambient lighting.

Integrate with Games and Media: Synchronize your ambient lighting to dynamically match the on-screen action in games, movies, and videos, or turn your room into a living visualizer for your music.

Everything You Need to Shine: Includes two connected 422mm-tall towers with 46 customizable LEDs each, an external power supply, a 1.5m extension cable, and a removable headset holder.

