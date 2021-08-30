Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Cloud Outliner Pro, Be Focused Pro, more

We are kicking off another week with all of Monday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Joining a solid price drop on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, we saw Apple Pencil 2 return to its best price of the year this morning alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now, we are talking apps and all of the most notable price drops form Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Towaga, Cosmic Frontline AR, Cloud Outliner Pro, Be Focused Pro, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Torch Timer • Flashlight Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39, Super Mario Bros. U $41, MK 11 $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Towaga:

Towaga is a fast-paced action video game where you play as Chimù, a light-wielder protecting the temple of Towaga. Your focus, accuracy, and patience will be put to the ultimate test as you cleanse the world from its curse. Only light must prevail, will you stand up to the challenge? Hand-made 2D graphics…Short sessions (ideal for quick plays)…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!