REI’s Labor Day Event takes up to 30% off hundreds of deals: Merrell, Osprey, more

-
FashionREI
30% off from $30

The REI Labor Day Sale takes up to 30% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Merrell, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Heritage Patch Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $37 and originally sold for $50. This sweatshirt is great for transitioning into fall and nice to be layered. It pairs nicely with shorts, jeans or joggers alike and it’s available in five color options. The logo chest patch adds a fashionable touch and the fleece interior promotes warmth. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off the North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

REI

About the Author

Amazon’s Fall Trend Edit offers top styles for th...
Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% of...
Timex Best in Class Event takes 20% off select styles +...
Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off North Fa...
The North Face offers 30% off select styles to keep sum...
Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off sitewid...
Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes extra 30% of...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off North Face, Columbia, more

from $20 Learn More
extra 20% off

The North Face, Merrell, Columbia, more extra 20% off from $10 at Steep and Cheap

from $10 Learn More

LEGO announces upcoming FC Barcelona Celebration set with four football fan minifigs

36% off

Just $4.50 Prime shipped will score this motion-sensing wardrobe light (All-time low, 36% off)

$4.50 Learn More
$320 off

Dyson cordless vacs up to $320 off with deals from $250 + more starting at $30

From $30 Learn More

Amazon’s Fall Trend Edit offers top styles for this season that are budget-friendly

Reg. $140

Ridge’s Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack hits best price yet at $112 (Reg. $140)

$112 Learn More
Second-best

AZIO’s retro Bluetooth mechanical keyboard for Mac has wood accenting at $196 (Second-best)

$196 Learn More