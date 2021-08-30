Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion 2.0 electric toothbrush has a built-in water flosser at low of $149

Amazon is offering the new Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Water Flosser for $148.86 shipped. Originally going for $200, though recently selling for around $180, that slashes as much as 26% off and marks a new Amazon low. Bring together the sonic scrubbing power of an electric toothbrush with the detailed cleanliness of a water flosser, Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is like an all-in-one spa day for your pearly whites. While it certainly isn’t as budget-friendly as the traditional toothbrush, water flossing can be a big help in fighting plaque and promoting general tooth health, so down the line, you could be saving on dental visits and procedures. Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers found it suitable for their teeth, leaving an average of 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

If you’d rather give water flossing a try before investing in something more comprehensive, this basic Waterpik flosser is just $36. It runs on AAA batteries, with a cordless design that’s easy to handle and also works well for traveling. You’ll also find a variety of pressure and pulse settings here for varying tooth and gum sensitivities, as well as an extra flossing tip. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 17,800 customers.

Speaking of keeping things clean, did you see this handy waterproof car trash bin for just $11.50? You can toss everything from tissues and papers to a full-on cup of coffee into it thanks to the waterproof lining. And when it’s not in use, the whole thing collapses to reduce clutter. You can find even more deals like these in our home goods guide, so take a look around for all things kitchen, cleaning, garage, and more.

More on Waterpik’s Sonic Fusion 2.0:

Up to 2X bristle tip speed

2 toothbrush speeds: High and Low

Increased water flossing performance

Quiet operation

Advanced lithium-ion battery technology

Removable magnetic brush head holder

