Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

Apple is back to start off another week with its latest batch of discounts courtesy of iTunes, this time delivering the biggest selection of the year. In its new Summer Movie Extravaganza, you’ll find a selection of titles at various price points starting at $5 that range from fan-favorites to the latest Pixar films, classics, critically-acclaimed flicks, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple Summer Movie Extravaganza goes live
Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $5 or more. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:
$10 movies
- Luca
- Transformers
- The Matrix
- The Great Gatsby
- The LEGO Movie
- Monsters, Inc.
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Paddington 2
- The Terminator
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Coco
- 1917
- A Star Is Born
- Cars
- Office Space
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Space Jam
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- The Blind Side
$8 movies
- Minari
- Jurassic Park
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Inglourious Basterds
- The Big Lebowski
- Pacific Rim
- Sully
- Field of Dreams
- Live Die Repeat
- Yesterday
- The Mask of Zorro
MCU titles
$6 movies
- Knives Out
- John Wick
- La La Land
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Django Unchained
- The Hunger Games
- Dirty Dancing
- Divergent
$5 movies
