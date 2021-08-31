Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

Apple is back to start off another week with its latest batch of discounts courtesy of iTunes, this time delivering the biggest selection of the year. In its new Summer Movie Extravaganza, you’ll find a selection of titles at various price points starting at $5 that range from fan-favorites to the latest Pixar films, classics, critically-acclaimed flicks, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple Summer Movie Extravaganza goes live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $5 or more. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

$10 movies

$8 movies

MCU titles

$6 movies

$5 movies

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!