Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Smash Tanks! AR, thankful, Digital Barometer, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure to check out this morning’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max deals as well as these price drops on Apple’s Smart Battery cases, and this offer on its latest 10.9-inch iPad Air before you dive into today’s app discounts. Highlights include titles like Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game, Kintsugi, thankful, Digital Barometer S10, Slayaway Camp, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Firm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infectonator 3: Apocalypse: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Torch Timer • Flashlight Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Widget Quotes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game:

Tank battles in AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) 1 or 2 device MULTIPLAYER…Battle bots in SINGLE PLAYER…Fling TANKS and SMASH your opponents…Use EXPLOSIVE weapons…TOTAL DESTRUCTION for endless strategy…NO ADS. NO IAP. NO LOOT BOXES 

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

