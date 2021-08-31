Eastbay takes 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more duirng its Flash Sale

The Eastbay Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $99 with promo code EB20 at checkout. Update your activewear with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nike Air Max 270 Shoes that are currently marked down to $120 and originally sold for $150. These shoes are highly cushioned, flexible and great for back to school. You can choose from an array of color options and the breathable mesh design promotes all-day comfort. Plus, they have a rubber waffle design outsole to help give you traction. Rated 4/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Head below to find more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off the North Face, Patagonia, and more.

