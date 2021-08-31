Eastbay takes 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more duirng its Flash Sale

The Eastbay Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $99 with promo code EB20 at checkout. Update your activewear with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nike Air Max 270 Shoes that are currently marked down to $120 and originally sold for $150. These shoes are highly cushioned, flexible and great for back to school. You can choose from an array of color options and the breathable mesh design promotes all-day comfort. Plus, they have a rubber waffle design outsole to help give you traction. Rated 4/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Head below to find more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 270 Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Project 3 Shoes $96 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Air Max Plus $128 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour HOVR Phantom $80 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Originals Swift Run $68 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $88 (Orig. $130)
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit $116 (Orig. $145)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $80 (Orig. $100)
- ASICS Gel-Cumuls 22 Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off the North Face, Patagonia, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!