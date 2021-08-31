Amazon’s #1 best-selling 6-player croquet set just struck a new low of $38 (Reg. $45)

New low $38

YoFit LLC (98% lifetime positive feedback from 9,500+) via Amazon is offering the Juegoal 6-Player Croquet Set for $38.24 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. With overwhelming summer heat starting to relent in many areas, now’s a great time to bring out the yard games. This croquet set is a solid option to have around, especially since it can accommodate up to six players at once. It’s also a dead-simple game to learn, making it a more approachable option that just about every family member or friend can find enjoyable. This #1 best-seller has been reviewed nearly 3,200 times and has garnered an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Bocce ball is a game with a similar premise and can be purchased for a bit less. For instance, this popular set costs $34, which undercuts the deal above by a few bucks. Bear in mind that you won’t get nearly as much gear for your money and that it can only accommodate four players, but it’s a more compact option that is easier to take to an outdoor gathering.

Once you’ve enjoyed an afternoon outside, you may find yourself wanting to bring some of the greenery indoors. Thankfully you can do that with a 3-pack of plant pots at $9.50 Prime shipped. And if you’re on the hunt for more things to do outside, this 656-yard golf rangefinder is down to $56 and today’s iOS and Mac app deal roundup includes the Smash Tanks! AR game.

Juegoal 6-Player Croquet Set features:

  • Includes 6 x 28″ Burlywood hardwood handles, 6 x 8″ hardwood mallets with caps for added protection, 2 x 18″ hardwood ending stakes, 6 x 2.8″ weather resistant molded balls, 9 x steel wickets with vinyl coating.
  • Easy set-up, hardwood handle and hardwood mallet are easy to install, simply screw the handle into the mallet, takes few seconds.
  • Easy to carry, with a extra drawing bag, all mallets and balls can be easily stored without disassembly. This thoughtful bag let you storage and transport croquet set conveniently.

