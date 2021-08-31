LEGO’s 6,000-piece Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle falls to new low of $340 (Save $60)

Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle for $339.99 shipped when code DMCASTLE has been applied at checkout. With a new all-time low on tap, you’re looking at $60 in savings from the usual $400 price tag while also beating our previous mention by $10. Delivering the largest creation from a Wizarding World to date, this microscale recreation of the Hogwarts Castle is anything but small. It stacks up to 6,020 pieces while spanning over 27-inches wide and 22-inches tall, the set also includes 27 microfigures and minifigure versions of the school’s four founding members. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

As the first of the UCS-style Harry Potter sets from LEGO, the Hogwarts Castle manages to assemble many of the most iconic locations from the school of wizardry and witchcraft. Ranging from the Great Hall with intricate stained-glass windows and various classrooms like the Snape’s Defense Against the Dark Arts study to the Chamber of Secrets and more, the build packs in plenty of locales for fans to bring to their collections.

There’s also some additional inclusions from around the school grounds to help the LEGO Hogwarts Castle live up to its status as the largest set from the theme. Check out our 360-degree shot down below of the set before diving into all of the other discounts live.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle features:

Make the magic come alive at the LEGO® Harry Potter 71043 Hogwarts Castle! This highly detailed LEGO Harry Potter collectible has over 6,000 pieces and offers a rewarding build experience. It comes packed with highlights from the Harry Potter series, where you will discover towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid´s hut, plus many more iconic features. And with 4 minifigures, 27 microfigures featuring students, professors and statues, plus 5 Dementors, this advanced building set makes the perfect Harry Potter gift.

