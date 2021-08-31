Master business intelligence with 42 hours of Excel training for $45

-


In the world of business, data plays a pivotal role in the decision-making process. The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle helps you crunch the numbers, with 12 courses on key analysis skills. You can get it today for just $44.99 (Reg. $2,400) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

When thousands, or even millions of dollars are on the line, it makes sense to run the numbers on any investment. For this reason, data analysis skills are more valuable than ever. Specialists can earn up to $90,000 a year, and aspiring executives are often encouraged to build knowledge in this area.

Whether you are starting from zero or looking to improve, this BI bundle provides a great education. It offers over 42 hours of video lessons in total, covering a wide range of techniques within Excel. Through hands-on tutorials, you discover how to use 75 different formulas and functions. You also learn about PivotTables, financial models, queries, data formatting, productivity tips, Excel dashboards, and data visualization.

All the courses in this bundle have good reviews, and you get on-demand access. Your instructor is Chris Dutton, a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant. His online courses have been taken by over 25,000 students, earning him a rating of 4.6 stars on Udemy.

Order today for just $44.99 to get lifetime access to all 12 courses, normally worth $2,400.

