Upgrade your home with four meross smart light switches at $8.50 each (All-time low)

The official Meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Smart Light Switches for $33.99 shipped once the on-page $6 off coupon has been clipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Once installed, you’ll be able to toggle lights on or off using the Meross app, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings. This makes them a great fit for a wide variety of smart home setups and installation should be a quick endeavor that takes around 15 minutes. These ship with a wall plate, but can also be used with other styles that you already may have around the house. Well over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

If you would be better served by a smart plug, consider grabbing this Wyze-made offering at $12 Prime shipped. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant and bears a 4.5/5 star rating from more than 5,600 shoppers. With it you’ll be able to easily toggle power to a lamp, coffee maker, and the list goes on.

Once finished here, you may also want to peruse our smart home guide. There you will find Sengled’s 1,500-lumen smart bulb at $14.50, the Anker-owned eufy Apple Health Smart Scale for $28, and even Google’s second-generation Nest Hub at $70. And for those who have been eyeing Nest Audio, right now that smart speaker is down to $80.

meross Smart Light Switch features:

Remote and Voice Control: Control your light from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, simply use your voice command to control it. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US.

Easy to Install: 15 mins installation. Only for single pole installation. Fits for your exsiting 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. Works with the 2.4G WiFi only, does NOT support 5G WiFi, no hub required.

