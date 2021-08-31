MSI’s 10th Gen i7/RTX 2070 Super falls to new low at $350 off (Refurb, Orig. $1,650)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the MSI AEGIS R 10SD Desktop with 2.9GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 2070 Super for $1,299.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $1,650, this saves $350 and is among the best price you’ll pay for a similarly-specced system, if you can even find one in stock. Delivering an i7-10700F processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a RTX 2070 Super graphics card, MSI’s desktop is perfect for the gamer or content creator. Sadly, it’s still hard to find any graphics card at MSRP, so you might be holding out on upgrading your system. Well, this setup gives you a full desktop, that’s quite powerful, without having to fight the shortages. NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super is more than powerful enough to play most AAA titles at 1080p 120FPS+, with some hitting 1440p 60FPS+, depending on how demanding the titles are and what settings you choose. Plus, whenever you’re ready for an upgrade, just remove the 2070 Super, slot in your new GPU, and you’ll be ready to go. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you only need a laptop, consider the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine. While it’s geared toward 1080p 60FPS gaming instead of 120FPS+, at $850, it’s a great alternative for those looking for a decent machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is currently on sale at its best price in months. With discounts starting from $949, and offering up to $151 off, you’ll find some high-end features here, like Wi-Fi 6E, AMOLED displays, Intel EVO technology, and much more.

More on the MSI AEGIS R 10SD Desktop:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz (up to 4.8GHz) 16MB cache 8-core processor

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power

1TB SATA hard drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics

