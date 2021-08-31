iPad function keys headline this Bluetooth keyboard at just $10 Prime shipped (33% off)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Bluetooth Wireless iPad Keyboard for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Embrace a sleek iPad setup with this highly-affordable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s made specifically with iOS in mind, which is abundantly clear by the iPad-friendly function keys along the top. This provides quick access for the Home screen, brightness adjustments, Spotlight, and the list goes on. It’s powered by two AAA batteries and is ready to pair with an iPhone as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that you’re likely to rely less on touchscreen typing, this could be a great time to clean your iPad’s display. This task will be a cinch with Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes. For just $2 Prime shipped you’ll be ready to wipe away smudges on 20 different occasions. Nearly 6,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

OMOTON Bluetooth Wireless iPad Keyboard features:

No tangle of dusty cords, just a slim – beautiful keyboard that is a feature in itself. You can be up to 33ft/10m away from the connected device and still be ensured a stable wireless connection.

The scissor-switch technology allows for rapid, intuitive, silent movements between keys, bringing you a smooth and comfortable typing experience. It’s also angled just right to avoid aggravating your wrists.

