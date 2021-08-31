PacSun Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: adidas, Converse, Champion, more

PacSun is having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Champion, adidas, Converse and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Champion Multi Logo Washed Dad Hat that’s very on-trend for the fall season. The khaki coloring is neutral and versatile to pair with an array of looks. It’s currently marked down to $13 and originally sold for $25. Anyone can wear this style and it has an adjustable back for a comfortable fit. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

