SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 Super Light Mouse weighs just 57g at a low of $40 (Reg. $50+)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
Reg. $50+ $40

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Super Light Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Down from a $60 list price and $50 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. If you’re looking for an ultra lightweight mouse to use for gaming, this is a fantastic choice. It’s just 57g, which makes it one of the lightest on the market right now. The cable has a super mesh soft microfiber outer coating for less drag, and the PTFE glide skates allow “silky smooth” mouse movements. With a TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor and AquaBarrier water resistance, this mouse really does have everything you’ll need for gaming. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up this compact mousepad on Amazon for just $5.50. This is a must-have for any gaming setup, as the mouse above has slick skates that are made to be used on a surface like a mousepad. This can help your mouse track smoother and be more accurate, which is something that we could all benefit from.

For a wire-free experience, consider picking up Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse which is currently going for $85 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, other Logitech gear is on sale from $100, so you’ll want to check out our roundup for more information.

More on the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse:

  • Ultra-lightweight 57g design for effortlessly fast gameplay
  • Super mesh soft microfiber cable for less drag
  • PTFE glide skates for silky smooth mouse movements
  • TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor
  • AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Bring some Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV Siri Remo...
Instant Pot Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer from $66.50 shipped ...
Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up...
Save 20% or more on back to school essentials in Amazon...
Save up to 26% on NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi 6 routers and ra...
Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank no...
Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 Pro/Max...
Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard s...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

HyperX’s Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard is great for compact setups at $50 (Save $20)

$50 Learn More
Save now

Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to new low at $85, more from $100

From $85 Learn More
25% off

SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $50+

This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just about anywhere at $40 (Reg. $50+)

$40 Learn More
First discount

Bring some Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV Siri Remote with elago’s $14 case

$14 Learn More
50% off

Huk Fishing Apparel from $15 during its End of Summer Event: T-Shirts, shorts, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $24, Forza Motorsport 7 $10, L.A. Noire $25, more

$24 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

From $5 Learn More