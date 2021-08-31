SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 Super Light Mouse weighs just 57g at a low of $40 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Super Light Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Down from a $60 list price and $50 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. If you’re looking for an ultra lightweight mouse to use for gaming, this is a fantastic choice. It’s just 57g, which makes it one of the lightest on the market right now. The cable has a super mesh soft microfiber outer coating for less drag, and the PTFE glide skates allow “silky smooth” mouse movements. With a TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor and AquaBarrier water resistance, this mouse really does have everything you’ll need for gaming. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Use some of your savings to pick up this compact mousepad on Amazon for just $5.50. This is a must-have for any gaming setup, as the mouse above has slick skates that are made to be used on a surface like a mousepad. This can help your mouse track smoother and be more accurate, which is something that we could all benefit from.
For a wire-free experience, consider picking up Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse which is currently going for $85 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, other Logitech gear is on sale from $100, so you’ll want to check out our roundup for more information.
More on the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse:
- Ultra-lightweight 57g design for effortlessly fast gameplay
- Super mesh soft microfiber cable for less drag
- PTFE glide skates for silky smooth mouse movements
- TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor
- AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!