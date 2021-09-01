Slide your treasured gaming laptop in Acer’s Predator Rolltop Backpack for $100 (Save $30)

-
Save $30 $100

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Rolltop Gaming Backpack for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. With room for a 16-inch gaming laptop, this sleek-looking backpack is ready for a wide variety of powerful machines. It boasts a standout style that’s paired with water-resistant fabric, a padded interior, and comfortable shoulder harness. The Acer Predator logo graces the front of this bag, helping to quickly convey that you’re a PC gaming enthusiast. Well over 800 Amazon reviews have been left so far and the dust has settled with a 4.6/5 star rating.

Take charge of small accessories in you new backpack when you also grab Cocoon’s GRID-IT Organizer at $15 Prime shipped. This handy add-on affordably upgrades your travel experience by keeping gear tidily held in place. I have been a huge fan of Cocoon products for years now and currently own two of the company’s bags.

Need a new gaming laptop or desktop? If so, we’ve pulled together a few deals priced from $773. Other PC-friendly markdowns include Samsung’s 870 QVO 2TB Solid-State Drive at $167 alongside LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors from $447. And if you’d like to add a splash of color to your space, consider grabbing this blue lightning bolt neon light for under $6.50 Prime shipped.

Acer Predator Rolltop Gaming Backpack features:

  • Roll-up flexibility for easy storage
  • Water-resistant fabric
  • Padded interior and pockets
  • Comfortable shoulder harness

