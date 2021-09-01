Be ready for holiday carving, Cuisinart Cordless Electric Knife now $80 off for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering Cuisinart Cordless Electric Knife with Fork for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $130 at Best Buy and currently fetching a bloated $200 or more at Amazon, today’s deal offers $80 in savings and is the lowest total we can find. Turkey holiday meals are right around the corner, making now a great chance to score a discounted electric carving knife. And this one won’t even tether you to an outlet with up to 20-minutes of carving time before it needs a recharge (a 30-minute quick charge will get you back up and running as well). Alongside the stainless steel construction, this set includes the cordless electric knife, serrated blade, straight-edge blade, carving fork, two rechargeable 3.9V batteries, AC adapter, and the case. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, there are far more affordable options out there with solid ratings like this Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife. This one comes in at $18 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 5,600 Amazon customers. It will tether you to the outlet, but it’ll also save you a ton and never run out of juice while you’re carving up the roast.

But the cooking deals don’t stop there today. We also have great offers available on the air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp as well as Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black, the Monoprice 22-inch Charcoal Grill, this Ovente Pizza Stone Set, and the Instant Pot Vortex 6-quart Air Fryer. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more if the best household price drops.

More on the Cuisinart Cordless Electric Knife:

You wanted an edge in the kitchen — and you’ve got one in this powerful electric knife. Quickly carve that Thanksgiving turkey, Christmas ham — even hard cheeses, breads, fruits, and veggies — so you can spend less time cutting and more time eating. Includes cordless electric knife, serrated blade, straight-edge blade, carving fork, two rechargeable 3.9V batteries, AC adapter, and case.

