Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Incredibox, Rogue Hearts, Golf Peaks, more

It’s Wednesday morning and time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw the first notable discount on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop as well as some rare offers on iPhone 12 mini at $300 off the going rates, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles like Incredibox, Rogue Hearts, Golf Peaks, inbento, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, Controlax Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Photographer’s Ephemeris: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $45 (Reg. $90)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office Mobile: $14 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $9, Star Wars Battlefront II $4, Uncharted 4 $8, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Firm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infectonator 3: Apocalypse: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 7 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

