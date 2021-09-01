Carter’s Labor Day Event offers 50% off storewide + extra 50% off clearance from $3

Carter’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% off storewide and an extra 50% off clearance with styles from $3. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Halloween will be here in a flash and the new Zip-Up Cotton Pajamas with pumpkins throughout are festive. These pajamas are currently marked down to $8 and originally sold for $16. These zippered pajamas make diaper changes a breeze and they can be worn by both boys or girls alike. The built-in footies are great for fall weather to help keep them warm. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carter’s. You will also want to check out the Columbia Labor Day Event that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

