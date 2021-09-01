Chefman’s steel  Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker drops to under $15 today (Reg. $35+)

Walmart is now offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker for $14.84 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a W+ membership. Regularly $35 at Walmart, this model is currently fetching $39 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $16.50. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked this year and the best we can find. Having a nice and particularly affordable waffle maker in the cupboard can come in handy for weekend breakfasts and late night snacks, especially at this price. This one features a wrap-around channel to prevent overflow and the subsequent mess on the countertop, alongside seven shade settings and a non-stick coating for “the perfect flip and easy cleaning.” Rated 4+ stars from over 10,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you can get away with one of these Dash Mini Makers, you can also drop your spending down to $10 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings and best-seller status at Amazon, just don’t expect it to make waffles nearly as large. However, it can also support a wide range of recipes including “eggs, cookies, pancakes, grilled cheese, even stir fry.”

Then go dive into our home goods guide for deep deals on air fryers from $30, this $11 Cuisinart hand mixer, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, and Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker. But we also have offers available on this lightning bolt neon light, this charcoal and wood fire pit, and up to $220 off in the Roborock Labor Day deals

More on the Chefman  Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

It’s time to make a change to your waffle routine! Fresh Belgian waffles and a clean counter-top have always been the unachievable dream for the home cook and breakfast enthusiast. With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Stainless Steel Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. 

