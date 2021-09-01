Grab Cuisinart’s hand mixer for fall baking projects at under $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart HM-3 Power Advantage 3-Speed Hand Mixer for just $10.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 64% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve got some fall baking projects lined up over the next couple months, this is easily one of the most affordable hand mixer options out there from a big name brand. The 200-watt blending system features three mixing speeds with a nice “smooth start” that ensures you don’t have ingredients splattering all over the kitchen. A simple beater ejector makes cleaning and storing a breeze while a unique cord rotation mechanism allows for both left and right-handed use. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $10 hand mixer section will highlight just how notable today’s lead deal really is. The only options for under $10.50 are lesser known brands we don’t have any experience with or manufacturers with far less positive reviews than Cuisinart. 

Then be sure to browse through the rest of today’s most notable cooking deals including $80 off the Cuisinart Cordless Electric Carving Knife,  the air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp, and Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker. Over in our home goods deal hub, you’ll also find slid price drops available on Waterpik’s Sidekick portable water flosser and Monoprice’s 22-inch Charcoal Grill alongside Roborock robotic vacuum and mop Labor Day deals, among many others. 

More on the Cuisinart Power Advantage 3-Speed Hand Mixer:

The Cuisinart Power Advantage 3-Speed Hand Mixer puts 200 watts into the palm of your hand for mixing, blending, whipping, folding, and beating ingredients into mealtime masterpieces. Three ideal speed settings mix light to heavy, starting up slow and splatter-free with the SmoothStart feature, while the center-mounted cord moves with you, keeping tangles at bay and the cord out of the way so you can mix without worry. And when you need to put the mixer down, there is a convenient heel that lets you rest it upright on the countertop.

