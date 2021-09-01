Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote nears all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

-
AmazonwootStreaming Media Players
$25

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) for $24.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged an additional $6 for delivery. Down from $40 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we tracked back during Prime Day a few months ago. As Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick, you’ll find that it’s 50% more powerful than the previous-generation streaming media player. It supports HDR content at 1080p while offering tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and even Apple TV+. It also has the Alexa Voice Remote in the package, allowing you to find content to watch through simple voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look at all of the different Fire TV options in our guide to make sure this is the right choice for you. Head below for more.

When it comes to streaming media players, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For comparison, the renewed Roku Express is available for $25 at Amazon. Similar to today’s lead deal, it offers HD playback of your favorite shows. There are a few drawbacks though, like the fact that it’s the same price but in renewed condition. You’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. This just goes to show how great of a value you get with the Fire TV Stick, and why you should add one to your home theater.

However, if you’re ready to take the plunge into 4K streaming, Roku’s 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming media players are on sale from $29 with up to 27% off, depending on the model you choose. There’s plenty to love here, so be sure to give Blair’s roundup a look for more information.

More on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick:

  • 50% more powerful than previous generation – Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts.
  • 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.
  • Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock.
  • Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

woot

Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping g...
Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, acces...
Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’...
VANTRUE’s 3-Ch. dash cam captures up to 4K from t...
Air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp now starts ...
LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now...
Save 25% on Lamicall’s highly-rated adjustable ta...
Show More Comments

Related

Home theater upgrades

Amazon launches Fire TV sale: Cube 4K $100, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Rare savings

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More
20% off

Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

from $30 Learn More
45% off

Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

$13.50+ Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 1, 2021 – iPhone 12 mini $300 off, AirTag Leather Loop $35, more

2021 low

Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $75

$75 Learn More
35% off

Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, accessories, more up to 35% off

$8 Learn More
Save $220

Bundle all-new OnePlus Buds Pro with latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at up to $220 off

From $699 Learn More