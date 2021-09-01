Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote nears all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) for $24.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged an additional $6 for delivery. Down from $40 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we tracked back during Prime Day a few months ago. As Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick, you’ll find that it’s 50% more powerful than the previous-generation streaming media player. It supports HDR content at 1080p while offering tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and even Apple TV+. It also has the Alexa Voice Remote in the package, allowing you to find content to watch through simple voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look at all of the different Fire TV options in our guide to make sure this is the right choice for you. Head below for more.

When it comes to streaming media players, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For comparison, the renewed Roku Express is available for $25 at Amazon. Similar to today’s lead deal, it offers HD playback of your favorite shows. There are a few drawbacks though, like the fact that it’s the same price but in renewed condition. You’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. This just goes to show how great of a value you get with the Fire TV Stick, and why you should add one to your home theater.

However, if you’re ready to take the plunge into 4K streaming, Roku’s 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming media players are on sale from $29 with up to 27% off, depending on the model you choose. There’s plenty to love here, so be sure to give Blair’s roundup a look for more information.

More on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick:

50% more powerful than previous generation – Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

