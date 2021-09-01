JBL wireless/ANC headphones, gaming headsets, more are up to 50% off from $15

Amazon is offering the JBL CLUB 700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $99.95 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s down a whopping 50% from the normal $200 rate, marking a new all-time low. Sporting an impressive 50-hour battery life, these wireless headphones are ready for a few days of full-time listening with JBL’s immersive Pro Sound audio engineering. Standout features include a bass-boosting button among the on-ear controls, an ambient noise setting, and a plush, foldable design. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

Other notable JBL headphone deals:

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, you won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s new Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free Alexa down to $90. And for Apple fans, we’re also tracking some killer $80 savings on the new Powerbeats Pro. These true wireless earbuds pack not only Apple’s H1 Chip, but Hey Siri support, 24-hour battery life, and more.

JBL CLUB 700BT Headphones feature:

LEGENDARY JBL PRO SOUND: You don’t need a front-row ticket to get the front-row listening experience. Hi-Res audio and Legendary JBL Pro Sound give you a wide range of detail and clarity. Immerse yourself in the music just as your favorite artists intended

PUMP UP THE BASS: No fiddling around to get the sound just right. Just press the dedicated button on the right earcup for an instant bass boost and stay in the zone

UP TO 50 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Don’t worry about recharging for a while. With up to 50 hours of wireless play time, you’ll need a rest before these bluetooth headphones do

