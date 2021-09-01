JBL wireless/ANC headphones, gaming headsets, more are up to 50% off from $15

Amazon is offering the JBL CLUB 700 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $99.95 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s down a whopping 50% from the normal $200 rate, marking a new all-time low. Sporting an impressive 50-hour battery life, these wireless headphones are ready for a few days of full-time listening with JBL’s immersive Pro Sound audio engineering. Standout features include a bass-boosting button among the on-ear controls, an ambient noise setting, and a plush, foldable design. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.
Other notable JBL headphone deals:
- Quantumn 100 Headset $32 (Reg. $40)
- TUNE 750BTNC Wireless $80 (Reg. $100)
- TUNE 225 True Wireless Earbuds $70 (Reg. $100)
- TUNE 500BT Wireless $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Endurance Run Wired Earbuds $15 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, you won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s new Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free Alexa down to $90. And for Apple fans, we’re also tracking some killer $80 savings on the new Powerbeats Pro. These true wireless earbuds pack not only Apple’s H1 Chip, but Hey Siri support, 24-hour battery life, and more.
JBL CLUB 700BT Headphones feature:
- LEGENDARY JBL PRO SOUND: You don’t need a front-row ticket to get the front-row listening experience. Hi-Res audio and Legendary JBL Pro Sound give you a wide range of detail and clarity. Immerse yourself in the music just as your favorite artists intended
- PUMP UP THE BASS: No fiddling around to get the sound just right. Just press the dedicated button on the right earcup for an instant bass boost and stay in the zone
- UP TO 50 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Don’t worry about recharging for a while. With up to 50 hours of wireless play time, you’ll need a rest before these bluetooth headphones do
