Less than $5 will snag this clear 11-inch iPad Pro bumper case (New low, 30% off)

-
AmazonMoKo
30% off Under $5

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case for $4.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this case has been selling for $7 over the the last month and a half, prior to that it was listed at $9. If we use the lower number, you still get to cash in on 30% of savings while also snagging the best price we have tracked. This highly-affordable case protects your beloved 11-inch iPad Pro without covering up the colorway you’ve chosen and will also showcase any stickers you may have added. It works with single- and dual-camera models alike while leaving the magnetic Apple Pencil 2 slot accessible. The transparent back is surrounded by a soft TPU bumper that’s ready to shield it from a wide variety of accidents. While this listing specifically calls out support for both 2018 and 2020 models, the latest 2021 offering is not mentioned. Thankfully, our coverage over at 9to5Mac highlights that dimensions are identical, ensuring this case should also be a proper fit for the latest M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once you’ve slid your iPad Pro into its new case, why not give it a once-over with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes? You’ll only have to part with $3 Prime shipped and will still get 20 ready-to-go wipes. I use something similar every week or so to keep my screens looking their best. With roughly 6,400 reviews in tow, this offering boasts an average 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, you may also want to snag this this Bluetooth iPad keyboard at $10 Prime shipped. It features iOS-friendly function keys that will undoubtedly make navigation quite a bit easier. You can also cash in on Lamicall’s tablet and MacBook stands from $15, the Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse at $80, and maybe even upgrade the look of your office with this lightning bolt neon light at under $6.50.

MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Clear Bumper Case features:

  • Ultra slim designed back case allows you to attach the apple pencil with your tablet magnetically for pairing and wireless charging without taking off the case.
  • Made of hybrid hard PC and shockproof soft TPU bumper, provide perfect protection to your iPad against shocks, damages, dust and scratches.
  • Shock-absorbing flexible TPU edge with Air-Pillow technology protects against everyday impact. Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces.

