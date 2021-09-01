Hey Siri and Apple’s H1 chip headlines the Powerbeats Pro at $170

-
Beats
Reg. $249 $170

Amazon now offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 shipped in red. Down from its original $249 price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10 and marks the best price in months. Ideal for everything from serving as workout companions to everyday drivers thanks to the Apple H1 chip at the center of the experience. That enables notable features like Hey Siri support and quick pairing, as well as a longer range and up to 24-hours of playback per charge. Over 51,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

Compared to the latest from Beats, its new Studio Buds deliver a notable alternative to the lead deal that’ll save you some extra cash. Right now, you’ll pay $150 for the brand’s new earbuds, which deliver a similar true wireless design sans the workout-friendly build with the added trade-off of ditching the H1 chip. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. But if those exclusions aren’t a dealbreaker, going with the Studio Buds is an easy recommendation.

Otherwise, there are plenty of other markdowns awaiting in our headphones guide. If the latest pairs of Echo Buds with ANC aren’t quite catching your eye starting at $90, go have a look at these self-cleaning UV-disinfecting cans from LG. Having launched earlier this year, its new just-released Tone Free ANC Earbuds are now down to a new all-time low at $150.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

