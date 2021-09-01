Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’re a Prime member (Reg. $9/mo)

-
AmazonMediaStarz
Reg. $9/mo $1/mo

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a 2-month subscription to STARZ for just $0.99. Normally $8 per month (which is what this will renew at after 2-months), today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for STARZ. On this streaming service, you’ll find many hit shows and movies like Jumanji The Next Level, Monster Hunter, Bad Boys for Life, and much more. This subscription is through Prime video, meaning it’ll be best viewed on an Amazon Fire TV streaming media player. But, you’ll also be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV or Roku, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here. Head below for more.

Ready to give your home theater an upgrade to watch STARZ on? Well, LG’s 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is on sale for $700 off, delivering HDMI 2.1 to your setup. It’s down to $1,799 today, alongside other TVs from Sony, Samsung’s The Frame, and more from $500.

If you prefer to own your media, then don’t forget to check out Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza that’s going on right now. It’s packed with Pixar, Marvel, classics, and so much more from $5. Whether you’re just starting to collect digital movies or just need to expand your movie watching abilities.

More on STARZ:

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® brand, STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly rated STARZ app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and STARZ PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Starz

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker ...
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Re...
Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping g...
Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, acces...
VANTRUE’s 3-Ch. dash cam captures up to 4K from t...
Air fry-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp now starts ...
LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now...
Show More Comments

Related

Second best

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote nears all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

$25 Learn More
$500 off

4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android, more

$1,098+ Learn More
Reg. $30

Grab Cuisinart’s hand mixer for fall baking projects at under $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

$10.50 Learn More
Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
Reg. $20+

September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator

FREE Learn More
50% off

Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker vibration at just $5 (Save 50%)

$5 Learn More
20% off

Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

from $30 Learn More
45% off

Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

$13.50+ Learn More