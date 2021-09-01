Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’re a Prime member (Reg. $9/mo)

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a 2-month subscription to STARZ for just $0.99. Normally $8 per month (which is what this will renew at after 2-months), today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for STARZ. On this streaming service, you’ll find many hit shows and movies like Jumanji The Next Level, Monster Hunter, Bad Boys for Life, and much more. This subscription is through Prime video, meaning it’ll be best viewed on an Amazon Fire TV streaming media player. But, you’ll also be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV or Roku, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here. Head below for more.

Ready to give your home theater an upgrade to watch STARZ on? Well, LG’s 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is on sale for $700 off, delivering HDMI 2.1 to your setup. It’s down to $1,799 today, alongside other TVs from Sony, Samsung’s The Frame, and more from $500.

If you prefer to own your media, then don’t forget to check out Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza that’s going on right now. It’s packed with Pixar, Marvel, classics, and so much more from $5. Whether you’re just starting to collect digital movies or just need to expand your movie watching abilities.

More on STARZ:

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® brand, STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly rated STARZ app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and STARZ PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!