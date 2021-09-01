VANTRUE’s 3-Ch. dash cam captures up to 4K from three angles at $210 (Save $50)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at $209.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $20 off coupon and use the code DVVZGJWE at checkout. Normally $260, our last mention was $175 on Prime Day with today’s deal marking the third best price we’ve tracked all-time. While we’re used to seeing dual-channel dash cameras, VANTRUE took things to the next level with its latest N4. You’ll find three channels here, which include front, inside, and rear views. When all three are being captured, you’ll record 1440p out of the front lens and 1080p out of the other two. However, if you’re only using two (or one) lens, then 4K is captured from the front, for ultra-high quality. Plus, it’s USB-C and features 24-hour motion detection. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. Today’s lead deal offers support for microSD cards with up to 256GB, though PNY’s 128GB model is a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher storage option at just $23 Prime shipped.

For other in-car upgrades, have you seen the latest sale on Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts? They’re currently on sale from $22.50 with multiple models discounted. MagSafe compatibility is in tow offering both the ability to hold your phone and charge it depending on which model you choose. Having experienced MagSafe first-hand, I can attest to how strong of a hold the magnets provide, and it’ll be more than enough to keep your phone safe while driving.

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can monitors the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle simultaneously with audio at 1440P + 1080P + 1080P, perfect to protect yourself from potential liability issues as well as accidents.

