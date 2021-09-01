VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 58-inch Smart TV sees first discount at up to $290 off, more

Amazon is offering VIZIO’s all-new 58-inch MQ7 4K Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 for $699.99 shipped. Originally going for $990, though currently marked down to $770, this marks the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at up to $290 off. As the latest in VIZIO’s M-Series smart TV lineup, the MQ7 packs ultra-crisp 4K quality with HDR10. That’s backed by up to 600 nits of brightness and VIZIO’s Quantum Color for “bright, detailed highlights” and “over a billion hues of vibrant color.” Rounding out the notable features, you’ll also find AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and a 4K60 gaming mode alongside HDMI 2.1 inputs and an all-new voice remote. Ratings are still a bit slim here, but you can check out our previous coverage right here. Head below for more.

On the more budget-friendly end, Insignia’s new 55-inch 4K Fire TV is also seeing some serious discounts down to $379.99 shipped. Recently going for as much as $550, you can save a massive 31% today for one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. While it doesn’t carry AirPlay 2 or Chromecast like our lead deal, you can still enjoy Alexa integration on this 4K smart TV. That means it works not only for streaming your favorites, but also as a smart hub for all your compatible devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,990 customers.

This is just the start of today’s home theater deals, so be sure to peruse all the deals we’re tracking in this morning’s roundup. There, you’ll find savings up to $700 on brilliant centerpieces like LG’s 65-inch OLED 4K Class C1 model, as well as more affordable pieces like the Hisesnse 4K ULED Adnroid TVs from $500.

More on the VIZIO MQ7 4K Smart TV:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. Dolby Vision high dynamic range combined with a full array backlight delivers incredible picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color. VIZIO’s SmartCast combines intelligence with ease of access with the best selection of apps from top-tier streaming services, an all-new Voice Remote, and Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. M-Series offers a best-in-class 4K streaming experience for unparalleled entertained in a size that fits your lifestyle.

