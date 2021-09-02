Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets + first seasons at $10 or less

Following up Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza from earlier in the week, iTunes is now back with a series of TV show discounts. Ranging from complete series of iconic shows like Sex and the City to first seasons of others at $10 or less, you’ll find plenty of ways to expand your digital library. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your collection, making for a great chance to add some favorites before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show sale has box sets and first seasons

Headlining all of this week’s TV show deals is the complete box set of Sex and the City, which is marked down to $49.99. Normally fetching closer to $90, this is one of the first notable discounts of the year and the best price of 2021 so far. If you’re looking to add this iconic series to your digital library ahead of the reboot, now is your chance.

This week’s discounts also continue with a series of TV show first seasons at $10 or less. Ranging from classics to introductions of currently-airing series, there are plenty of different titles for you to dive into and get hooked on before committing to the box sets. There’s also season of Rick and Morty down to $15 each, as well.

Earlier this week happened to see a Summer Movie Extravaganza go live courtesy of iTunes, which is packed with Pixar flicks, MCU installments, classic films, and more from $5.

