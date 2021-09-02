Bella 4-slice touchscreen toaster with LED display drops to $40 (Today only, Reg. $70)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster in stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 42% off, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance to score a modern toaster that looks great on the countertop with a sizable discount attached. Alongside the LED display countdown timer and extra wide slots to support Texas toast, frozen goodies, and bagels, it has seven shade settings for the perfect cook as well as dedicated defrost and reheat options. A removable crumb tray for easy clean-ups and the stainless steel housing round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

You could save an additional $10 going with the Amazon Basics 2 Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at $30. But for something more comparable to today’s lead deal, take a look at this highly-rated Sunbeam wide slot 4-slice model. It sells for $30 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,700 customers. It has an arguably more modern look than Amazon’s basic model and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal for even less. Just don’t expect to get the LED display countdown timer.

But we have loads of big-time price drops on some sought-after kitchen gear right now including Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker, these air fry-ready Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cookers, the Instant Vortex air fryer, and Chefman’s steel Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker. Just be sure to also check out this offer on ECOVACS’ latest OZMO N8+ and all of the Roborock Labor Day deals for your robotic vacuuming and mopping needs.

More on the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster:

The Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster has a powerful 1800-watt toasting system and dual 7 setting shade controls designed for consistent toasting, every time. The extra wide slots can accommodate standard sliced bread, bagels and Texas style toast. High lift lever to easily access smaller breads with anti jam and auto shut off features for extra safety. Durable Stainless Steel exterior with digital touchscreen interface and LED display countdown timer adds style to any kitchen. Removable crumb tray and convenient cord wrap for easy storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!