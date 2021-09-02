Hasbro’s authentic Force FX Kylo Ren Lightsaber sees 60% discount to $120, more

Hasbro’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its Black Series Force FX Kylo Ren Lightsaber to $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300, this authentic replica is now down to its second-best price to date with 60% in savings to be had. Whether you’re looking to score yourself a new addition to the Star Wars collection or grab an early gift to beat the holiday rush, this detailed replica of Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber is certainly worth a look. Alongside just looking like the real thing, it features a metal hilt, three light-up blades for some added flair, and sound effects while measuring over 40-inches long. There’s also a display stand to show off amongst your other collectibles. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Black Series Force FX gear from $100.

Other Black Series Force FX props:

If you’re more of a fan of The Mandalorian, be sure to go check out the new Beskar chrome version of the bounty hunter’s helmet. Now available at $116, you can read all about the release in our launch coverage and update your collection ahead of season three of the Disney+ show. Speaking of he Black Series also recently saw a new version of the Boba Fett’s helmet themed around the iconic outlaw’s more recent Star Wars appearance.

Force FX Kylo Ren Lightsaber features:

Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Warssaga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring more advanced LED technology than previous Force FX Lightsabers, fans can experience imagine Star Wars action and adventure like never before.

