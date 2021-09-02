Neewer ring lights and content creation gear up to 42% off at Amazon with deals from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, XuanXiuUS (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Neewer ring lights, content creation and home production gear, accessories, and more. One standout is the Neewer 12-inch RGB Ring Light set for $42.83 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This kit includes the 12-inch RBG ring light, a remote to control it, the tripod stand, a wireless shutter remote, carrying bag, smartphone clip, a cold shoe ball head adapter, and more. It is great for folks looking for a multi-color ring light setup with 16 color options, 10 brightness levels and four light modes (flash, strobe, fade, and smooth) alongside the height adjustable stand (15.7- to 54-inches). Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

But if it’s just a casual ring light set you’re after for the makeup table or more simple content creation, take a look at this 10-inch bundle. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 19,000 customers. This one doesn’t include all of the bells and whistles, but there’s more than enough here to get your phone connected with various lighting modes in tow and a nice mini desktop tripod stand to hold it all up.  

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Neewer Gold Box sale for loads of deals to kit out your at-home production studio. Starting from around $22.50, you’ll find plenty of lighting rigs, green screens, tripods, backdrop supports, and more. 

Just be sure to check out today’s deals on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and the M1 Mac mini if you’re looking for a new machine to edit your content on. 

More on the Neewer 12-inch RGB Ring Light:

RGB RING LIGHT: 12inches diameter, 54 pieces led beads, 16 colors and 4 lighting modes (Flash, Strobe, Fade, Smooth). Each color has 10-level brightness to meet your different lighting needs. This selfie light ring is USB powered, compatible with PC, laptop, power bank, USB charger, AC adapter and more

