NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh network systems are on sale from $200 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the new NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $199.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Bringing Wi-Fi 6 to your home, this router and satellite extender is ready to cover up to 4,000-square feet with near Gigabit wireless speeds. You’ll find a total of 1.8Gb/s throughput here and it can handle up to 40 devices at one time using the network, while also delivering 4K video streaming. There are a total of seven Gigabit Ethernet ports available, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Upgrade to the higher-end new NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30B3 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $299.99 shipped at Amazon. A similar $100 off from its normal price, this also matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This model delivers the same core features as above, but ups it to 6,000-square feet of coverage thanks to the addition of a secondary satellite. Note: Shipping is delayed until the end of September or beginning of October, though ordering today locks in the discounted rate. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of Wi-Fi 6, you’ll find that Apple’s latest MacBook Air features compatibility with the latest wireless standard. That’ll allow you to enjoy the fastest wireless speeds possible, all while using an ultra-fast laptop that doesn’t even have a fan. Right now the MacBook Air with M1 is on sale for $149 off, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System is built to provide your business or your home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience, today and tomorrow at an affordable cost for budget conscious businesses.

