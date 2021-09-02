Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K at second-best pricing from $109

Trusted seller Mac Sales (An OWC subsidiary) is offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $109 shipped. Having dropped from $179 following the release of the latest-generation model to $130 or so now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $21 and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time outside of a fall to $99 during Prime Day. Need additional storage? The 64GB model is on sale for $139 right now as well from an original price of $199.

While we did see a new model launch earlier this year, the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still offers a lot of functionality for the price. You’ll find 4K HDR capability with Dolby Vision and Atmos playback alongside Arcade, Fitness+, and even the fact that it can function as a HomeKit Hub. Whether you’ve yet to take a dive into the Apple TV ecosystem or just need a spare one, this is a fantastic choice all around. Head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player. Right now it’s down to $40 from $50, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. Featuring support for 4K HDR Dolby Vision playback, the main difference between the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Apple TV 4K above is the ecosystem it’s located in. Amazon resides in the Alexa sphere while Apple is in the HomeKit section. Personally, I prefer the way that Apple functions, but if Alexa and Fire TV works well in your setup, it’s a great way to enjoy 4K HDR content on a tighter budget.

After that, be sure to swing by our streaming media player guide for other great deals. There, you’ll find the Fire TV Recast on sale for a low of $109 and the TiVo Stream 4K for $30. Both would be great upgrades to any home theater if you’re not interested in entering Apple’s ecosystem.

More on the Apple TV 4K:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

