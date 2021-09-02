Rockport’s Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: Boots, dress shoes, more

Rockport is currently having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off tons of styles when you apply promo code LABORDAY at checkout. Elevate your fall style with deals on dress shoes, sneakers, boaters, sandals, slippers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. A great shoe for transitioning into cooler weather is the Classic Penny Loafer. It’s currently marked down to $66 and originally sold for $110. This style features a slip-on design for added convienience and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. They’re also lightweight and pair nicely with jeans, dress pants, or shorts alike. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off the North Face, Patagonia, and more.

