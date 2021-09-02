Amazon launches 35% off STEM kids’ play set sale from $6: Building blocks, math kits, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off counting and math toys from edxeducation, Rainbow Pebbles, and more. You can score the 100-count set of edxeducation Linking Cubes for $7.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, this is 28% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Designed for kids ages three and up, you’re looking at 100 building blocks separated across 10 different colors to promote fine motor skills, imaginative play, and creativity in the youngsters. With “no sharp edges” to worry about, they are also specifically designed for small hands to get around and support a wide range of builds with the ability to connect to one another an all six sides. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 happy parents at Amazon. More deals and details below.

While our lead deal is the most affordable building block set in today’s sale, and among the least expensive options out there from a trustworthy brand with that many reviews, you might want to take a look at the edxeducation Student Math Balance. Designed to teach early math skills, it “leverages the power of a balance scale to explore math concepts and number relationships, equivalents and operations as part of a STEM curriculum.” And at just $5.84 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box, down from the usual $9, you’re looking at a new all-time low and a solid lower-cost alternative to the lead deal.

Just make sure you browse through the rest of today’s kids’ STEM toy Gold Box sale for additional play sets starting from just under $6 Prime shipped right here. Just about everything carries particularly notable ratings as well.

Then hit up today’s Disney Mandalorian toys and collectibles sale as well as this rock-bottom offer we spotted on the highly-rated Hape Wooden Kid’s Art Easel bundle. The head straight over to our LEGO hub for more building kits including the limited-edition blue Creator Expert Fiat 500, this minifigure-scale Batman Tumbler, alongside all of these discounted sets.

More on the edxeducation Linking Cubes:

CLEVER DESIGN — These 0.8″/2cm Linking Cubes snap together with an easy “click” and apart with a soft “pop”, making them an ideal fine motor, construction and creative activity for ages 3+.

HIGH QUALITY — Made with thick plastic, these Linking Cubes contain more raw material than some other connecting cubes on the market. This makes them more durable plus there are no sharp edges

DESIGNED FOR SMALL HANDS — With 0.8″ or 2cm sides, the cubes are larger than some other construction cubes so they are easier for small hands to manipulate.

