X Rocker’s Trident gaming chair sports 4.1-Ch. audio at a low of $109 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the X Rocker Trident Pedestal 4.1-Channel Wireless Gaming Chair for $109.03 shipped. Down from $220 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This gaming chair has a feature that most just can’t deliver on. You’ll find an integrated 4.1-channel audio system inside the headrest and backrest with a dedicated subwoofer so that way you have “high-quality audio and real-time vibration” for “added immersion in video games.” You’ll simply connect the chair to your gaming system through RCA or 3.5mm headphone connectors. Plus, the versatile design can fit anywhere in your home, be it the living room, game room, office, or elsewhere. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need the integrated speakers or subwoofer here, then save some cash when opting for this gaming chair. It’s more of a standardized design, being modeled after a race car seat. However, it comes in at just $104.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. As a #1 best-seller on Amazon, this chair features a collective 4.4/5 star rating from over 52,000 happy customers, giving you peace of mind that it’ll be a great upgrade for your office.

More about the X Rocker Trident Pedestal Gaming Chair:

Integrated 4.1 Wireless Audio System with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer provide high quality audio and real-time vibration for added immersion in video games

Simply connect to your gaming system or wireless enabled device to set up

Sturdy pedestal swivel base provides maximum support and mobility during your longest gaming sessions

