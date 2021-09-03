adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: Best-selling shoes, more

30% off from $10

adidas is having a Labor Day Weekend Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide with code WEEKEND at checkout. Update your activewear with deals on running shoes, apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Questar Flow NXT Shoes are a standout from this sale. These shoes are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $75. The mesh material promotes breathability and the cushioned insole also helps to provide comfort. This style is perfect for back to school, workout sessions, walks, traveling, and more. Plus, you can choose from seven different color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

