Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz monitor to $479, more from $350

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor (VG35VQ) for $479 shipped. Down from its $580 list price and normal going rate over the past few months of $540, it’s on sale at Best Buy right now at $533 with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still gaming on an old 1080p traditional monitor, it’s time to upgrade. This UltraWide delivers 35-inches of screen real estate at a 3440×1440 resolution. A 100Hz refresh rate is also in tow, backed by DisplayPort 1.2 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the BenQ 32-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (EX3203R) for $349.99 shipped at Amazon. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 1440p display with 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor will be much easier to drive for most graphics cards, as a 1440p UltraWide resolution is closer to 4K than traditional 1440p. If you’re worried that your computer won’t be able to drive 1440p UltraWide, then this is a great alternative with a higher refresh rate for faster-paced gaming. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor:

35” curved 1800R (3440×1440) 21: 9 1800R curved 100Hz and 1ms (MPRT) HDR gaming monitor features Adaptive Sync/free Sync for a smooth gaming experience

Elmb technology enables motion blur reduction and adaptive Sync simultaneously for tear free, sharp game play

Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel adjustments to accommodate any desk

