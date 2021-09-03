Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz monitor to $479, more from $350

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
From $350

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor (VG35VQ) for $479 shipped. Down from its $580 list price and normal going rate over the past few months of $540, it’s on sale at Best Buy right now at $533 with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still gaming on an old 1080p traditional monitor, it’s time to upgrade. This UltraWide delivers 35-inches of screen real estate at a 3440×1440 resolution. A 100Hz refresh rate is also in tow, backed by DisplayPort 1.2 and dual HDMI 2.0 ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the BenQ 32-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (EX3203R) for $349.99 shipped at Amazon. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 1440p display with 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor will be much easier to drive for most graphics cards, as a 1440p UltraWide resolution is closer to 4K than traditional 1440p. If you’re worried that your computer won’t be able to drive 1440p UltraWide, then this is a great alternative with a higher refresh rate for faster-paced gaming. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

After checking out all the monitor deals above, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. There, you’ll find discounts across various product categories, including Razer price drops on multiple itemsAcer’s gaming laptop saleEVGA’s mouse, and much more.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor:

  • 35” curved 1800R (3440×1440) 21: 9 1800R curved 100Hz and 1ms (MPRT) HDR gaming monitor features Adaptive Sync/free Sync for a smooth gaming experience
  • Elmb technology enables motion blur reduction and adaptive Sync simultaneously for tear free, sharp game play
  • Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel adjustments to accommodate any desk

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Asus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Upgrade to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low o...
This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43...
Instant brand’s latest small and large room air p...
ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent deploys in ‘one min...
Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower sees end of summe...
Might as well grab an Anker 10W Qi charging pad, now ju...
Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks multiple sp...
This digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool just fell t...
Show More Comments

Related

$80 off

Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor features 120Hz refresh rate at $320

$320 Learn More
Save $105

LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall to best prices yet from $447 (Save $105)

From $447 Learn More
New low

Intel’s i9-9900KF 8-core 16-thread CPU falls to Amazon low at $275 (Save $75)

$275 Learn More
25% off

SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
From $540

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide falls to new low of $540, more up to $100 off

$100 off Learn More
$100 off

Upgrade to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299 (Reg. $399)

$299 Learn More
85% off

Labor Day magazine deals now live from under $4/yr.: GQ, Nat Geo, Bon Appetit, much more

From $4/yr. Learn More

TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more