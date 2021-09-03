Apple heads into the weekend with new movie bundle sale + martial arts flicks under $10

-
AppleMedia
Save now $10 or less

Apple is now ending the week with a new film bundle collection for all of those upcoming weekend movie nights. Starting at $13, you’ll find a variety of ways to expand your digital libraries ranging from classics like Men in Black and Bad Boys to LEGO movies, Zombieland, and much more. That’s alongside a series of Martial Arts titles at $10 or less. Everything will become a permanent part of your lineup, too. So head below for all of our top picks from the latest Apple movie sale.

Apple launches new movie bundle sale

To go alongside the movie bundles today, Apple is also celebrating the theatrical release of Shang-Chi today. As the first martial arts film to enter into the MCU, iTunes is continuing the action with a series of other classic films at $10 or less.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HomePod mini brings Thread to your Siri smart home with...
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale discounts Apple ...
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular falls to 2nd-l...
Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K at second-best pricing from $109
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) GPS + Cell falls...
Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet fr...
Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets...
Here’s another chance to save $149 on Apple’s l...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets + first seasons at $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Up to $600 off

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blade 15 Advanced up to $600 off

From $64 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

$80 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 3, 2021 – Best Apple Labor Day weekend deals

40% off

Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping

from $25 Learn More
Reg. $29

Veggie noodles await with Paderno’s Slicer/Spiralizer at just $15 (Reg. up to $29)

$15 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk chargers starting at $10

From $10 Learn More