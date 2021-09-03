Have this elegant, tufted futon sent your way for $299 shipped (Save $101)

Amazon is offering the DHP Ivana Tufted Futon in Green or Pink for $299 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by 1 to 2 days. Typically priced for closer to $400, today’s deal shaves $101 off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. Those that have been on the hunt for a stylish couch may want to cash in on today’s offer. With two eye-catching colorways to consider, there’s a better chance you can find one that will pair nicely with your space. It features a split-back design that allows you to quickly switch between sitting, lounging, and sleeping positions. Measurements work out to 81.5 by 34 by 34 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Reduce spending when opting for the Serta’s Rane Sofa instead. While the style is dramatically different than the deal above, you’ll only have to set aside $160, which is significantly less to say the least. Like the deal above, this unit can be used as either a sofa or bed. Well over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.1/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, you may want to have a look at the AeroGarden Labor Day sale for up to 35% off. You can also upgrade your home with a Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299, this Amazon-made computer desk at $43.50, or plan a camping trip with ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent for $46.

DHP Ivana Tufted Futon features:

Vintage design with a soft velvet upholstery and tapered wooden legs. Vertical stitching with button tufted design on back cushions

Multi-functional piece ideal for small living spaces. Split back design that allows to change to multiple positions: sitting, lounging and sleeping

Padded arm rests provide extra seating comfort and padding under the feet to protect your floors from scuffs and scratches

