Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official extender at a low of $62 (Reg. $89)

-
AmazonNetworkingeero
Reg. $89 $62

Amazon is offering its eero Wi-Fi 6 Extender for $62 shipped. Down from $89, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for this model. If you already have an eero mesh network, be that standard Wi-Fi 5 or the upgraded Wi-Fi 6, adding the extender will help your wireless coverage reach further. It adds an additional 1,500-square feet of networking to your existing setup, meaning you’ll be able to use wireless devices from anywhere in your home. It sets up in minutes, with simple configuration being done within the eero app itself. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. This Wi-Fi router sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gb/s and comes in at only $60 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax, though you’re gaining the fact that it’s a full-on Wi-Fi router and not just an extender.

Speaking of Wi-Fi 6, you’ll find that Apple’s latest MacBook Air features compatibility with the latest wireless standard. That’ll allow you to enjoy the fastest wireless speeds possible, all while using an ultra-fast laptop that doesn’t even have a fan. Right now the MacBook Air with M1 is on sale for $149 off, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the eero Wi-Fi 6 Extender:

  • Extend your eero wifi coverage – An eero 6 extender adds up to 1,500 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi 6 coverage to your existing eero mesh wifi system.
  • Requires an eero network – eero 6 extenders require an existing eero network. You can add as many eero 6 extenders as you need to maximize coverage throughout your home.
  • Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through adding an eero 6 extender and is backwards compatible with previous Wi-Fi generations. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

